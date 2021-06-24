Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 10:13AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ056-062-063-241600-

Iowa-Sauk-Dane-

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN IOWA…WEST CENTRAL

DANE AND SOUTH CENTRAL SAUK COUNTIES…

At 1012 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Spring Green,

or 9 miles north of Dodgeville, moving east at 30 mph.

Half inch hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mazomanie, Spring Green, Black Earth, Barneveld, Blue Mounds, Arena,

Clyde, Blue Mound St Park and Governor Dodge St Park.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.