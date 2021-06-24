Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 10:59AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ057-058-241645-

Dodge-Columbia-

…A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA AND

NORTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES…

At 1058 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Pardeeville,

or 13 miles east of Portage, moving east at 20 mph.

Pea size hail is possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Beaver Dam, Waupun, Pardeeville, Randolph, Cambria, Fox Lake,

Friesland, Atwater and Astico.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

ponding of water and localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle

through flooded roadways.