Special Weather Statement issued June 24 at 8:26AM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ046-047-051-241400-

Green Lake-Marquette-Fond Du Lac-

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT GREEN LAKE…FOND DU

LAC AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES…

At 825 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorm producing gusty

outflow winds were located along a line extending from near Chilton

to 9 miles north of Westfield. Movement was south at 30 mph.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph are possible with the outflow from these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Fond Du Lac, Waupun, Ripon, Berlin, North Fond Du Lac, Campbellsport,

Montello, Markesan, Westfield, Princeton, Oakfield, Rosendale, Green

Lake, Brandon, Southern Lake Winnebago, Lawrence, Taycheedah,

Ashford, Lamartine and Byron.