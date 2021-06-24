Steve Stricker shoots 63 at Firestone, leads Senior Players

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker shot a 7-under 63 on Thursday at Firestone Country Club to take a four-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Stricker had a bogey-free round on the South Course, opening with a 5-under 30 on the back nine. The 54-year-old U.S. Ryder Cup captain added birdies on Nos. 3 and 8 on his second nine. The tournament is the third of the five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Stricker has six senior victories — two of them major championships — after winning 12 times on the PGA Tour. Ken Duke and Paul Broadhurst were tied for second.