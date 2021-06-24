Surprising Hawks, Young playing like championship contenders

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trae Young and the inexperienced Atlanta Hawks seemingly aren’t feeling the pressure of playoff basketball as they try to give this franchise its first title in over six decades. These loose and confident Hawks have found a way to win just about every close game they’ve played. They’re 4-0 in postseason games decided by no more than three points and 6-1 when the margin is seven points or below. The Hawks carry a 1-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night.