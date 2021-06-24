This makes cents: Yogi Berra gets a stamp named in his honor

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Yogi Berra once said, “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.” Well, neither are postage stamps. They cost 55 cents for a forever stamp, and that’s the price for the Yogi Berra stamp issued Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service. The stamp honoring the late New York Yankees great and the man of endless philosophical musings was dedicated during a ceremony at the New Jersey museum named for the catcher. The stamp is now being sold at post offices nationwide. Berra died in 2015 at 90 years old.