Towson University removes slave owners’ names from buildings

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Towson University has decided to remove the names of slave owners from two dormitories following a vote by the University System of Maryland board of regents allowing the school to rename them. The Baltimore Sun reports that the university created a committee of students, faculty and staff a year ago that assessed whether changing the names would comply with university guidelines. It unanimously recommended renaming Carroll Hall and Paca House. Charles Carroll was one of Maryland’s first U.S. senators and William Paca served as the state’s third governor. Both signed the Declaration of Independence and owned hundreds of slaves. The process to rename the buildings will begin in the fall.