UW infectious disease expert says masks will be common moving forward

MADISON (WKOW) - Masks are not required in most places anymore, but health experts think masking will be a part of society moving forward.

At the start of the pandemic, scientists quickly determined masking helped stop the spread of COVID-19.

Check out all of our coverage related to the coronavirus here.

Masks also cut down on the number of flu infections.

For that reason, UW-Madison infectious disease expert Dr. Ajay Sethi says masks will be around for years to come.

"I foresee mask use as something you sort of go to whenever we have high community rates of some respiratory infection…doesn't have to be COVID, it could be influenza, it could be other viruses that are circulating during our winter months," Sethi said.

Masks are still required in all local hospitals and clinics.

Sethi adds that it will be commonplace in the future to see boxes of masks in locations where you would normally see a box of tissues or hand sanitizer.