Wisconsin lawmakers introduce bills to address decreasing pollinator populations

MADISON (WKOW) - A pair of state lawmakers wants Wisconsin to do more to protect our pollinators.

Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) and Representative Lee Snodgrass (D-Appleton) introduced a pollinator protection package on Thursday.

Agard said we've seen more than a 60 percent decrease in pollinator populations in Wisconsin over the past 30 years due to pesticides and human development.

“We all, every one of us has an obligation to remedy the harm that we have caused, and to prevent future harm for future generations,” Agard said.

The package of bills would stop state agencies from using certain insecticides, allow local governments to limit or ban certain insecticides and require labels on plants that have been treated.