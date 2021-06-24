Wisconsin State Fair announces cashless admissions, other changes for 2021

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- With the Wisconsin State Fair less than two months away, organizers have made several adjustments to the planned festivities in the interest of health and safety.

Check out more Wisconsin news here.

According to a news release from fair spokesperson Tess Kerksen, the fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. August 5-14, closing at 10 p.m. August 15. Any events previously scheduled to start before 11 a.m. will go on as planned.

“Our mission as we plan for the 170th Wisconsin State Fair is to maintain our beloved traditions and commitment to affordability while keeping health and safety top of mind,” Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO Kathleen O’Leary said in the release. “While there are some changes this year, our staff is working hard to bring you the State Fair you have known and loved for generations.”

Additionally, the fair will adopt a cashless model for parking and admissions, strongly encouraging any attendees to buy their tickets in advance to streamline the process.

Vendors will not be offering reusable souvenir cups, and the fair does not plan on hosting any eating competitions in the interest of safety. Organizers do hope to restore these programs and events in the future.

"Masks will not be required at the State Fair and individuals are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. Additionally, as the Fair takes place at the expansive 200-acre Wisconsin State Fair Park, the 2021 State Fair will not have capacity limits," Kerksen said in the release.