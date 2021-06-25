AP source: Justice Department suing Georgia over voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Justice Department is suing Georgia over the state's voting laws.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity before the official announcement.

That word is expected later Friday from Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The move comes two weeks after he said the Justice Department would scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules.

The move also comes as pressure grows on the Biden administration to respond to a wave of GOP-backed laws being pushed in the states this year.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY

Associated Press