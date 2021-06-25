As mass vaccination sites close, officials say vaccine waste is minimal, but necessary

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Alliant Energy Center has served as one of the largest vaccination sites in Madison during the pandemic, but on Saturday the site will close its doors.

Officials say there just isn't high enough demand for vaccines to keep it open.

"So at this point in time, we're about 200 folks coming through a day, but some days a few weeks ago we had about 1600 folks a day," said Tess Ellens, Covid Vaccine Deputy for Public Health Madison Dane County.

But Ellens says that's not necessarily a bad thing.

"That means we have a lot of residents that are vaccinated. But that also means we have to think a little bit creatively about how we continue to vaccinate," Ellens said.

Because many Dane County residents have already been vaccinated, Ellens says some leftover vaccine supply could go to waste. It's a risk that Ellens and other health experts are willing to take.

"Sometimes it boils down to what's a missed opportunity versus a wasted dose," Ellens said. "And as we're really trying to get this last percentage of the population vaccinated, sometimes some doses have to be wasted."

Jim Korth, Communications Consultant at SSM Health, agrees.

"As supplies of the vaccine have become more available, we have prioritized vaccinating community members, even if that means wasting a limited number of doses," Korth said.

He says at SSM Health, the goal has become "no missed opportunity" rather than "no wasted doses."

Even with this new strategy, officials at SSM Health say little vaccine goes to waste.

While demand for vaccines in Dane county has dwindled, Ellens says the goal looking forward is to focus on the small number of people not vaccinated — specifically those who might have a harder time getting a shot.

"We're trying to make sure that we are really working on decreasing barriers to accessing vaccine," Ellens said. "So that means being more in the community, and having more of a community presence so that we can continue to just increase rates."