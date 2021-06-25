Authorities release the identity of the person who died in Middleton crash

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Office of the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office release the name Friday of the individual who was killed in a Middleton crash Thursday.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

Authorities identified Beryl Bentley Anderson, 67, of Waunakee as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash.

The examiner's office pronounced Bentley Anderson dead at the scene of the incident from injuires due to the crash.

This death remains under investigation by Middleton Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and additional testing is being conducted.