Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights

Happening Now: President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg commemorate LGBTQ+ Pride Month at the White House. https://t.co/fqPqTWH52k — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 25, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is celebrating Pride Month at the White House, a reflection of the growing stature of the LGBTQ community at the highest level of government.

Biden said Friday that Pride Month stands for courage, justice and love. He was joined by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay person confirmed to a Cabinet post in U.S. history.

Buttigieg said, "Us even being here proves how much change is possible in America."

Biden also signed into law a measure designating the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, as a national memorial.

A mass shooting at the gay club in 2016 was the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history.

By JOSH BOAK and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

PREVIOUS STORY

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPTA21) – President Joe Biden is honoring Pride Month with a day of remarks and actions in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Earlier this month, the country noted the fifth anniversary of the deadly attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orland, Florida.

Five years ago, we suffered the deadliest attack affecting the LGBTQ+ community in our history. Within minutes, Pulse Nightclub turned from a place of acceptance and joy to a place of unspeakable pain. As we remember those we lost, we must recommit to honoring them with action. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 12, 2021

H.R. 49 — named to commemorate the 49 killed during the shooting spree — would designate the Pulse Memorial as the “National Pulse Memorial.”

The bill passed the Senate and the House, and is now at the desk of President Joe Biden.

Biden is expected to sign H.R. 49 Friday around 1:30 p.m. After that, the president and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg are expected to give a speech commemorating LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

You can read the short bill here:

BILLS-117hr49enr



Biden is also expected to urge the Senate to pass the Equality Act, which would give additional protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.