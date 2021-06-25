‘Blindsided’ GOP senators put infrastructure deal in doubt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators are being described as livid and “blindsided” over President Joe Biden’s refusal to sign a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless he also gets passage of his broader priorities. That’s according to people familiar with private conversations who are speaking on condition of anonymity. The Republican senators are frantically considering options as the future of the sweeping compromise appeared in doubt. Barely 24 hours after Biden strode to the White House driveway to announce the nearly $1 trillion compromise, the rare accord is facing new uncertainty.