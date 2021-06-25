Break them up? 5 ways Congress is trying to rein in Big Tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Groundbreaking legislation is advancing in Congress that would curb the market power of tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple. The bill could force them to untie their dominant platforms from their other lines of business. The bipartisan legislation targets the companies’ structure and points toward breaking them up, a dramatic step for Congress to take against a powerful industry. The biggest way the legislation seeks to do that is by barring the four companies from owning a dominant platform at the same time they own another line of business if having both creates a conflict of interest.