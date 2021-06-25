Britney Spears’ public support may not mean much in court

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ powerful plea to a judge to end the conservatorship that has controlled her life since 2008 brought sympathy and outrage from fans, famous supporters and even casual observers who say she deserves independence. Yet lawyers who deal in such matters say the speech itself may not have helped her in the legal process. Attorney David Glass says Spears didn’t do herself any favors, appearing to demonstrate signs of mental trouble including very fast speech and leaping between ideas during the talk. Judge Brenda Penny gave no indication of her response, other than to call Spears’ words “courageous.”