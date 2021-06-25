Brodhead man claimed to see demons, save grandmother’s soul in alleged murder

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Brodhead man has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly strangling his grandmother in what he said was an attempt to save her soul.

According to the criminal complaint, submitted Friday by Rock County deputy Viengkhone Nouanasacky, authorities arrived at a home on Mineral Point Road in the town of Center early in the morning on June 14. They found Jamie Beggs, 37, holding his head in his hands and saying "the demons are in my head."

The deceased woman, Beggs' grandmother, was on the floor in the garage, lying in a pool of dried blood with a plastic bag wrapped around her head. Authorities determined her cause of death to be sharp force injury to the neck and strangulation.

Law enforcement immediately took Beggs into custody, and although he initially refused to say anything about the incident without a lawyer present, he reacted negatively when investigators told him they were treating the case as a homicide.

"There's no homicide," Beggs allegedly told police. "It's a martyr, man. She's a saint, man, she's a f***ing saint. She's a saint now. She got her f***ing sainthood, man. I saved her f***ing soul. Really? And now you're going to charge me with murder?"

If convicted, Beggs faces a potential life sentence. He had his initial court hearing Friday afternoon.