Buffalo mayor considers write-in campaign after primary loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is considering running for re-election as a write-in candidate after losing a three-way Democratic primary to socialist India Walton. Brown’s campaign said Friday the four-term incumbent has been contacted by “hundreds of people” asking him to run in the general election and offering financial support. The statement says Brown is giving the idea serious consideration. Walton on Friday said her win demonstrates that Buffalo residents are ready for progressive change. But among those pushing Brown to stay in the running is Buffalo developer Carl Paladino, who was the Republican candidate for governor in 2010.