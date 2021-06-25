China touts role in UN peacekeeping, Middle East peace

BEIJING (AP) — Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China remains deeply committed to United Nations peacekeeping efforts, where more than 2,400 Chinese troops and police are serving. Its contribution that underscores China’s increasing prominence in the world body. Wang Yi was speaking at a symposium to mark the 50th anniversary of China’s entry into the U.N. Wang also said China had made good on its pledge to establish a stand-by peacekeeping force ready to be deployed anytime and has worked to uphold world peace. Its influence at the U.N. enables China to rally wide support among developing nations, but the U.S. and other Western democracies are increasingly wary about its role, particularly in squelching criticism of its human rights record.