Colosseum underground open to public for first time ever

ROME (CNN) - Visitors to Rome's Colosseum can now view the building from a perspective few have seen in 2,000 years.

The subterranean levels have been opened for tourists.

Known as the "Hypogea," these areas below the main stage are where animals and gladiators waited before going into combat. When it was their turn, a system of elevators would lift them to the main floor.

The Hypogea used to be lit by candlelight, but since the stage floor has been long destroyed, sunlight can now reach the area.

Earlier this week, Italy dropped its quarantine requirement for travelers from the US and Canada who can show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.