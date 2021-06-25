Conan O’Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conan O’Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped up his TBS late-night show “Conan” after nearly 11 years. He veered between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a final note of sentiment. He told viewers they should try to do what they love and with people they love. Will Ferrell and Jack Black help O’Brien mark the end of his third late-night show. His 28 years as a host are second second only to Johnny Carson’s 30 years on “Tonight.” O’Brien’s next venture is a weekly variety series for HBO Max, set to arrive in 2022 with an as-yet unannounced format.