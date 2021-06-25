Death toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; 159 still missing

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) -- Officials say there are still 159 people unaccounted for after the partial collapse of a beachside building in Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava noted Friday that rescue officials were still searching for survivors. She says there's still hope of finding people alive in the rubble.

Raide Jadallah is an assistant Miami-Dade County fire chief. He says rescue operations continued throughout the night and that 130 firefighters are working at the site.

Crews are using dogs and microphones as they sift through the wreckage.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez says authorities are working with the medical examiner's office to identify four victims.

By TERRY SPENCER and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press