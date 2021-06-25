Skip to Content

Driver crashes through fence onto Los Angeles airport

10:32 am

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles International Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield. Authorities say the intrusion forced the sudden closure of some runways Thursday evening. The Los Angeles Airport Police Division says in a statement that the car went through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility. The driver was detained and no injuries were reported. Officials say the airport’s two south runways were briefly closed. It’s two north runways continued to operate normally.

Associated Press

