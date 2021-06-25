EU greenlights major funding plan for refugees in Turkey

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have given the greenlight for plans to give Turkey billions of euros in coming years to continue providing assistance to Syrian refugees on its territory, but also to help the country boost border controls. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that “it’s about additional funds of 3 billion euros, then afterwards also funds for Lebanon and Jordan.” Turkey is hosting around 3.7 million refugees from the conflict in Syria. Lebanon and Jordan are sheltering many too. Merkel says that a European Commission plan “will soon be formally endorsed.” Apart from helping Syrian refugees, the text says, the plan includes ”funding for migration management and border control, notably at Turkey’s eastern border.”