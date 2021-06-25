Facing immigration critics, Harris plunges into border tour

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday she was “glad to be here” on her first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border as leader of the Biden administration’s response to a migration spike that’s drawn fire from Republicans and made fellow Democrats uncomfortable.

Arriving into El Paso she said it was always the plan for her to visit the border and “I think we’re gonna have a good productive day.”

Harris met with five young girls, ages 9-16, who had been held at a Customs and Border Protection processing center after crossing the border, the White House said. She also spoke with agents.