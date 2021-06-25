Fire at martial arts school in central China kills 18 people

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities say a fire has swept through a martial arts school in central China and 18 people were killed. Authorities in the city in Henan province where the fire occurred say another 16 were injured, four of them severely. The fire has been extinguished, and police have detained the person in charge of the school. Authorities have yet to release details on the victims. An article now deleted from state media said the students who boarded at the school ranged in age from 7 to 16.