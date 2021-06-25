Flood Advisory issued June 25 at 5:32PM CDT until June 25 at 7:30PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Dane County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch is possible over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.