Floyd family lawyer calls for federal conviction for Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer for the family of George Floyd is calling for a federal conviction for former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, saying he hopes that would lead to a longer sentence. Chauvin was convicted of murder and sentenced Friday in state court to 22 1/2 years in prison. After his sentencing, some family members said they wanted to see something longer. Attorney Ben Crump said a conviction on federal civil rights charges would be “maximum accountability.” If Chauvin is convicted of federal counts, he would be subject to a new set of sentencing guidelines and the ultimate sentence would be up to a judge. Experts said it’s unlikely that a federal sentence would be longer than a state sentence, and it would more likely run at the same time as the state sentence.