Habitat for Humanity struggles with high construction costs

Habitat for Humanity affiliates would be the first to admit they’re struggling. Employees say the past year has felt like one punch after the other. They received the first hit when they had to limit volunteers over virus concerns, forcing them to forked out more money to hire contractors. The spike in construction costs, prominently lumber, in the past year has brought on additional expenses. Faced with challenges on all sides, Habitat affiliates are now trying to mitigate the costs. Some are increasing fundraising and using alternative construction materials, while others are passing on some costs to homebuyers.