Heavy rain threat for the weekend
MADISON (WKOW) - The highest chance for region-wide rain across the forecast is tonight and Saturday.
SET UP
The main low pressure system will pass right through Wisconsin. This is the core of energy and moisture, so we're optimistic we'll see several rounds of showers and storms this weekend.
TODAY
Areas of fog early, then partly sunny, warm and humid with an isolated shower or storm possible. The highest chance is farther south.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with showers and storms re-developing either later this evening or tonight with lows in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy with occasional showers and storms likely and rain-cooled conditions in the mid to upper 70s.
Showers and storms are still possible at night,
Rain totals by early Sunday should be over an inch for most, with hot spots near the stateline getting 2" or more.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible, mainly in the morning with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY
Mostly sunny with isolated, pop-up showers and storms possible and temperatures in the low 80s.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with a few, pop-up showers and storms possible and temperatures in the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY
Partly sunny with a few, pop-up showers and storms possible and temperatures in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny with isolated showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 70s.