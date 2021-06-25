House GOP leader to meet with Capitol officer hurt on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and has pushed for an independent commission to investigate the attack will meet with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday. That’s according to two people familiar with the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. Officer Michael Fanone has said for weeks he wanted to meet with McCarthy, who’s opposed a commission and remained loyal to former President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday she’s creating a special committee to investigate the attack by a mob of Trump supporters who sought to interrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.