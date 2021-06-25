Jailed Belarus dissident, girlfriend moved to house arrest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The dissident Belarusian journalist and his Russian girlfriend who were arrested after their airline flight was diverted to Minsk last month have been moved from jail to house arrest. Raman Pratasevich, who ran a messaging app channel that was widely used in last year’s massive protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, and his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega were seized on May 23 when their flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk. Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called the move “good news,” but stressed that they’re still facing charges and said they are “still hostages.”