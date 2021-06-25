Juror in Scott Peterson trial didn’t disclose being a victim

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys for convicted murderer Scott Peterson say a juror committed misconduct by not disclosing during jury selection that she had been a crime victim. Peterson’s lawyers said in a court filing Friday seeking a new trial that the juror did not tell the court she was a victim of domestic violence. Peterson was sentenced to death in the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the son she was carrying. The California Supreme Court overturned the death sentence because prosecutors improperly dismissed potential jurors who disclosed they personally disagreed with the death penalty but would be willing to impose it.