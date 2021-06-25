Local entrepreneur credits community for keeping business afloat

VERONA (WKOW) - Friday marked the kickoff to 'Independents Week' which celebrates local businesses.

The organization Dane Buy Local announced new grants for local businesses like JNJ Gifts and More in Verona.

Owner Jerina Vincent renamed the store and moved to a new location during the pandemic. They started online sales in April, but didn't physically open the store for seven months.

Vincent gives props to her VIP Facebook group for keeping her business going.

“We are still in business because of the community but other than that, we won't be in business at all” Vincent said. “So I want to honor my Facebook group, which is the VIP group. There are 300 people there. They're the one who kept us alive.”

JNJ Gifts is hosting its grand opening Saturday at 10:15 a.m. The store is located at 201-A E. Verona Ave. in Verona.