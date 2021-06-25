McFarland girls’ soccer caps off undefeated season with state title

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The McFarland Spartans will bring home the WIAA Division 3 title after their 4-1 win against Plymouth.

The Spartans scored four unanswered goals after Plymouth's Adie Plate's goal with just under 30 minutes played.

Sydney Feldner found the back of the net twice in the contest with the first half equalizer and an unassisted goal to pad the lead.

Greta Blau and Sierra Binger also scored goals in the championship win.

McFarland took down New Berlin Eisenhower in the semi-final round, 2-0. The 2021 Girls Soccer State Finals were held at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, WI.