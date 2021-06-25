Mexico reopens temporary hospital space as virus surges

MEXICO CITY (AP) — After months of closing temporary hospital spaces as the coronavirus pandemic receded, Mexico says it will re-open two temporary wards to handle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The two temporary 30- and 40-bed wards will be opened in covered areas in parking lots of hospitals in the state of Baja California Sur. Nationwide, Mexico announced Friday that coronavirus cases have rebounded by 14% compared to last week, after months of declines. Hospital occupancy nationwide remains at about 17% of capacity, but in some states it has risen to worrisome levels. Mexico has recorded over 232,300 test-confirmed COVID-19 deaths, but the government estimates the real toll is around 360,000.