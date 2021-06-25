Minnesota AG after Chauvin’s sentence: ‘It’s time to act’

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s hoping a judge’s 22 1/2-year sentence imposed on former police Officer Derek Chauvin will be a “moment for change.” Ellison spoke shortly after Chauvin heard his sentence Friday for second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death. Repeating part of his statement after Chauvin’s conviction, Ellison said the sentence was a step toward accountability, even if not total justice. He focused much of his remarks on a desire to improve trust between the community and police officers.