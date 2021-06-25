More rain arrives for the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - The whole weekend won't be a wash out but some much needed rain will fall.

As the weekend kicks off, the rain chances are going to be their highest.

A low pressure system will be developing and moving out of the Plains Saturday through Sunday.

As the weekend goes on, there will be more dry times than rainy times. But that doesn't mean pockets of heavy rain won't fall.

Not everyone will see heavy rain over the course of the weekend but most should expect around a half an inch to an inch of rain by the time the next work week begins.

Which is great news as much of the Midwest, including Wisconsin, continues to suffer from drought conditions. Despite the recent rain, at least half of Wisconsin still remains under moderate drought conditions.