Officials investigate reported double stabbing in Adams County

TOWN OF SPRINGVILLE (WKOW) -- The Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident after receiving a call from someone who claimed they had been stabbed Friday morning.

Officials say they received additional information that a second person had also been stabbed.

Deputies were called to the 1100 block of Fawn Court around 7:45 a.m. Friday. After they arrived, officers found two people with stab wounds. Deputies say the two knew each other.

Law enforcement said the two stabbed were treated for their injuries.

According to sheriff's office, the incident was isolated and remains under investigation.