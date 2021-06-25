Pet of the Week: Meet Princess!

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week isn't part of the royal family, but she could be.

Princess is currently at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

The 5-year-old mixed breed dog was abandoned when its former owner moved. She's now looking for a forever home.

Workers at the shelter say she is very affectionate and likes to cuddle.

If you're interested in meeting Princess or any of the other animals at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, call (608) 752-5622 to schedule an appointment.