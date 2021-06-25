Philadelphia schools adopt ‘sanctuary’ immigration policy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia school board unanimously voted to adopt a “welcoming sanctuary schools” resolution, promising more training for staff on how to respond to Immigrations and Custom Enforcement officials and assuring immigrant students and families they will be safe from immigration authorities while at school or school activities. The vote Thursday comes after month of negotiations with Juntos, an immigrant rights advocacy group, that pushed the district to pass the resolution as the first step in a larger platform seeking language equity, improved cultural instruction and other educational justice reforms. Juntos officials called the resolution a promise to actively protect the rights of students instead of having a passive policy for interacting with immigration officials.