Police respond to Nitty Gritty after shots fired outside

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Police Department responded to a call about a shots fired incident outside the Nitty Gritty early Friday morning.

Police were told by witnesses a physical altercation occurred between several people and separated when multiple gunshots were fired.

According to officers, when they arrived to the corner of N. Frances Street & W. Johnson Street the people involved had already left.

Authorities reported no damage or injuries due to the altercation.

The City of Madison Police Department are investigating the incident and ask if you have any information to call 608-255-2345.