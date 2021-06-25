Polish ruling right-wing coalition loses parliament majority

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s governing right-wing coalition has lost its slim majority in parliament after three lawmakers left it criticizing government policies, mainly on phasing out coal. But Friday’s move is not expected to bring down the government, which can count on support from some small aligned or opposition parties in crucial votes. The coalition of the Law and Justice party and two junior partners now holds 229 out of 460 seats in parliament’s lower chamber. It came to power in 2015.