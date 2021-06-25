Portage man found guilty for 1988 murder

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- A jury found Portage man Mark W. Bringe guilty of his wife's 1988 murder Friday, 10 days after the trial began.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the jury handed down a guilty verdict for first-degree murder Friday afternoon.

Bringe was first arrested for the murder in 2018; he told police that his wife had committed suicide in August 1988 at the time of the murder.

As of Friday afternoon, there is no information on Bringe's sentencing.