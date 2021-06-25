President Biden to give speech honoring Pride Month; Will designate Pulse a national memorial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPTA21) – President Joe Biden is honoring Pride Month with a day of remarks and actions in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Earlier this month, the country noted the fifth anniversary of the deadly attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orland, Florida.

Five years ago, we suffered the deadliest attack affecting the LGBTQ+ community in our history. Within minutes, Pulse Nightclub turned from a place of acceptance and joy to a place of unspeakable pain. As we remember those we lost, we must recommit to honoring them with action. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 12, 2021

H.R. 49 — named to commemorate the 49 killed during the shooting spree — would designate the Pulse Memorial as the “National Pulse Memorial.”

The bill passed the Senate and the House, and is now at the desk of President Joe Biden.

Biden is expected to sign H.R. 49 Friday around 1:30 p.m. After that, the president and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg are expected to give a speech commemorating LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

You can read the short bill here:

BILLS-117hr49enr



Biden is also expected to urge the Senate to pass the Equality Act, which would give additional protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.