President Biden to give speech honoring Pride Month; Will designate Pulse a national memorial
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPTA21) – President Joe Biden is honoring Pride Month with a day of remarks and actions in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Earlier this month, the country noted the fifth anniversary of the deadly attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orland, Florida.
H.R. 49 — named to commemorate the 49 killed during the shooting spree — would designate the Pulse Memorial as the “National Pulse Memorial.”
The bill passed the Senate and the House, and is now at the desk of President Joe Biden.
Biden is expected to sign H.R. 49 Friday around 1:30 p.m. After that, the president and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg are expected to give a speech commemorating LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
You can read the short bill here:
Biden is also expected to urge the Senate to pass the Equality Act, which would give additional protections for LGBTQ+ Americans.