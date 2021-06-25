Reedsburg community entering new phase of recovery from historic 2018 floods

REEDSBURG (WKOW) -- "It looked like a tsunami coming in. The water was just rolling in," Beverly Starnes recalled.

In 2018, water flooded several Reedsburg communities and almost wiped out her neighborhood.

Starnes said, "I guess we were all in shock. A couple of neighbors came over and sat with me because they had no homes to go to."

Now Starnes can only watch as an excavator rips into her neighbor's homes.

Starnes said, "Some of these houses have some history, and it's kind of hard to lose those memories, but I think we're all just ready to get on with it."

Starnes said many of her neighbors have sold their water-logged homes as part of a government buyout but she's staying put.

"Why would I have wanted to tear my home down? It's the only house I've ever lived in and raised kids. This was home to me, and I didn't want to lose my home, Starnes said.

27 News contacted FEMA for a completion date on this demolition project and have not received a response.