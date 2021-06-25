Refs facing new pressure to keep count on Giannis at FT line

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine might be too long to be legal. Officials are under renewed pressure to enforce the 10-second rule, placing the Milwaukee Bucks’ two-time MVP further in the spotlight Friday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks. The NBA says Antetokounmpo should have been called for 10-second violations on both free throws he shot with 5.3 seconds remaining in the Hawks’ 116-113 Game 1 win on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo made both free throws, trimming the Hawks’ lead to 114-113. His habit of taking longer than allowed is no secret. Hawks rookie Onyeka Onongwu says “I think the whole league notices it.”