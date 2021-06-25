Senate OKs bill to certify farm practices limiting emissions

The U.S. Senate is supporting a plan to encourage greater use of farming and forestry practices that prevent greenhouse gas emissions. Private markets are emerging that pay farmers to plant offseason cover crops, reduce tillage and take other steps that lock up carbon in soils and trees. Other businesses can offset their emissions by purchasing credits for those that farms prevent. The Senate voted Thursday to create a program that would certify experts who help farmers enter the markets and make sure their procedures help the climate. The House is considering similar legislation.