Taliban gains drive Afghan government to recruit militias

KOH DAMAN, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban gains in northern Afghanistan have driven a worried government to resurrect militias with a track record of fomenting chaos and widespread killing. The region is the traditional stronghold of the country’s minority ethnic groups that drove the Taliban from power there nearly 20 years ago. Analysts say the government move is “desperate” after the Taliban overran several districts in several provinces of in the country’s north. The gains have been strategic. One district on the border with Tajikistan is a key trade route, another in Doshi, in Baghlan province, is home to the single road linking northern Afghanistan to the capital, Kabul.